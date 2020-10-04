The Internet Is Buzzing With A Vibrant Ecosystem

“The internet is becoming the town square for the global village of tomorrow” – Bill Gates

We often take the internet for granted given the widespread adoption that has taken place in the U.S. However, the story is far from over. Just over half of the global population currently has access to the internet.

As the internet continues to gain traction around the world, it’s supporting a vibrant ecosystem of innovative businesses.

These businesses are buzzing with activity. Every minute, Zoom NASDAQ: ZM has 208,333 participants in meetings. Instagram (owned by Facebook NASDAQ: FB) has 347,222 new stories, Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN delivers 6,659 packages, and YouTube (owned by Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL) sees 500 hours of video uploaded by users.

Ingrained in Global Society

It’s impressive to think about how ingrained some of these businesses have become in our society. Companies that didn’t exist a decade ago have become household names.

These businesses also often support their own ecosystems of companies. Countless e-commerce businesses are calling Amazon and Instagram home, while many content creators continue to build media empires on YouTube.

It’s interesting to think of these companies as critical infrastructure of the 21st century. s investors, we continues to survey the landscape for opportunities in and above this infrastructure that align with our core themes.

