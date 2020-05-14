Gold Rally Looks Poised For New Yearly Highs

Gold Futures Trading Chart

We are watching gold very closely, as the precious metal may be setting up for another move higher.

However, we need to be very precise and use discipline when trading gold.

We are long the June Gold Futures and would be adding on a move above 1732.30.

Getting above this area will target the lower end of the yellow box in the chart above around 1782.

We still have higher targets basedon our Money Flow Unit analysis.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

The author may have position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.