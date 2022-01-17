Fitness A Major Consumer Priority In 2022

As we enter the new year, we reflect on our experiences and look forward to new ones. We seek to improve ourselves each year, and forming new habits comes with that.

According to a survey by Data Decisions Group and The Monday Campaigns, approximately 48% of Americans are seeking to maintain an exercise routine of running, cycling, or swimming into the new year.

Other resolutions include spending more time with family (51%) and continuing stress management practices (43%).

Investment Implications

With consumers increasingly becoming health conscious, the number of options for exercising are mare abundant than ever. Gyms like Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) have become go-to hubs for working out.

Others like Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), Tonal, NordicTrack sit in a unique position, having attracted millions of members which they look to grow upon. Even the meta verse has proven to be a fitness destination. Oculus Apps like Supernatural, which provides an immersive workout experience, has seen a meaningful increase in popularity.

As we look to the year ahead, we are excited for what the future has in store. Our focus remains on what is sustainable, who has a unique and durable proposition, and where value is being created.

Twitter: @_SeanDavid

The author or his firm may have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.